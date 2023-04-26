The results of the Haas

Just over a week from the fourth round of the season, in Azerbaijan, the Haas occupies seventh place in the constructors’ championship standings, sandwiched between Alpine and Alfa Romeo, respectively leading by one point and another length behind. A haul of points that arrived thanks to the 10th place conquered in extremis by Kevin Magnussen in Saudi Arabiawith the Dane able to overcome Yuki Tsunoda in the decisive stages of the race, but above all with the seventh position of Nico Hülkenberg in the last GP of the world championship in Australia.

Steiner’s concerns

In that case, the German managed to take full advantage of the confusion generated after the second restart to sign the best performance of the US team up to now, but all these performances were not however sufficient to create a climate of absolute tranquility in that banbury. This, at least, according to what the Team Principal admitted Günther Steinerwho wanted to highlight some Technical Problems accused by VF-23 during this beginning of the world championship.

What’s wrong

In fact, according to the manager from Bolzano, the car suffers from some elements which, combined, make the single-seater’s potential inferior: “Where we struggle is in places like Bahrain – he explained in an interview reported by speedcafe.com – where the rear tires are needed a lot and where the roughness of the asphalt is high. Also, you demand a lot of energy in the rear tires due to long cornering, and that’s right the rear our problem, so we obviously have to work on it to improve it and I don’t know when we will be able to do that. I think this is our weak point”.

The summed up causes

In addition, Steiner has tried to indicate the causes of this problem, however failing to attribute the precise ‘faults’ to mechanical or aerodynamic aspects: “I think it is a combination – he has declared – it’s a fine line how rear dynamics work, and then it depends on the ride height and how the rear suspension works. That’s why I say it’s a combination. We’re working on many things, and we’ll introduce them when we know they’ll give an advantage that’s worth it, because the money you can spend on upgrades is limited due to your budget limit. So you have to be careful where you invest your money, because if you focus on upgrades that bring a point or two of downforce, it’s not a good investment. Obviously you have to calculate the cost. We have to see how much we can get with the updates. It is a continuous work in the wind tunnel to get the best”.