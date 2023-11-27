Last in the rankings

As had happened the previous weekend in Las Vegas, Nico Hülkenberg was unable to close his full-time return to F1 on a high note, with the Abu Dhabi GP which still saw him start from eighth position on the grid. The pilot of the Haas, thanks to a bad start, was no longer able to fight for the points zone, with the 15th place finish resulting in a disappointing result for the US team. If we also consider Kevin Magnussen’s last position at Yas Marina, the team ended 2023 as last place among the Constructors with 12 pointsfour less than Alfa Romeo, which he constantly had in his sights in this championship finale.

The return to F1

There are therefore few consolations to take into consideration, even if the two drivers tried to see the glass half full, starting with Hülkenberg: “The positives for me These are the sensations I felt this season – he explained at the end of a championship that saw him finish in 7th place in Australia – my will of driving, to compete in Formula 1, to compete again, it was really fun and positive. Even on the difficult Sundays, I had fun and want to do more, so this is positive news. Otherwise, the race was the story of the season: we don’t have enough pace. The problem wasn’t necessarily the degradation, but just the pace, we couldn’t keep up with the faster cars. Now we have solved the problem and we hope to have better tools next year.”

The desire to close the season

Nothing positive for Magnussenhappy to have put aside a decidedly complex year with the Yas Marina appointment: “I think the only positive aspect of today is the fact that it was the last race – commented – we can close this season and look to next year. It was not a good year for us, we did not develop at the rate we should have, or at all. We started the year in a good position, but lost to the competition in the development race. It will be a difficult winter for us to recover, but I think we will make it“.

Steiner’s words

Few smiles for both the drivers and the Team Principal Günther Steinerwho described Haas’ 2023 as follows: “It was a difficult season for us, who started well but we couldn’t improve, because everyone else improved – admitted the Bolzano manager – we ended up struggling all season, so now we have to work hard over the winter to get a better car, because there are a lot of good things within this team. We have a team that is always ready to race and that wants to do well, we just need to improve the performance of the car and then we will be fine. It’s not an easy task, but everyone rolls up their sleeves and works hard to achieve this goal.”