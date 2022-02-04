There Haas had made it clear that the 2021 championship would have been absolutely painful, given that the team showed up on the track with the car of the previous year and basically never brought any updates, highlighting a situation that saw it as the Cinderella of the group from the first race season of Bahrain. In fact, all the resources were poured into the 2022 project, which was revealed today in the VF-22, which will be entrusted again to the guidance of the German Mick Schumacher and the Russian Nikita Mazepin. To keep the two drivers at bay, who often came at loggerheads over the last season, will again be the team principal Gunther Steiner, who is hoping for a performance jolt for his team after reaching the lowest peak in Haas history with the last place among the manufacturers, with zero points to his credit.

The South Tyrolean manager spoke on the sidelines of the digital presentation of the car, which will be followed by the ‘physical’ presentation in the pit lane of Barcelona on the morning of the test debut: “We all know what the team is capable of and we have proven it in the past and in this new car, born from the new regulations and our new design group. I am confident that we can show that we can be competitive on the weekends. It was a huge effort on the part of everyone involved and now comes the fun part, which is getting the new car to the track and putting all the elements together. Last season was long, but they are confident that 2022 will see us competitive again with the VF-22 “.

Team owner Gene Haas commented: “In 2020 we decided to channel time and resources into the VF-22, giving up any evolutionary aspect of the 2021 single-seater, which is not an easy choice to make. We hope that this decision will bear fruit and that it will allow us to get back to fighting for the points. This is that time of year when we are optimistic that everyone’s hard work can turn into a competitive debut on the track ”.