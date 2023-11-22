Gunther Steiner made inroads in the States

With the pandemic and the resulting boom in the TV series of Netflix Drive to Survive, the Haas team principal Gunther Steiner literally hit the screens in the United States, becoming one of the best-known faces in the category. The portrayal of him in the fictional TV series was particularly liked by the general public, struck by the undiplomatic and very colorful language that emerged during the conversations with his pilots.

And Steiner tried to exploit this wave of popularity together with Haas, mainly at the level of marketing. Numerous t-shirts and shirts with the face of the South Tyrolean team principal, but not to forget the recently released book, whose title was a clear reference to the TV series, ‘Surviving to Drive’.

Next step: executive producer and star of a comedy

According to what was reported by the specialized site Deadline.comGunther Steiner could soon take his popularity to the next level, even taking part in a comedy show on the New York station CBS.

“CBS is developing a work comedy starring Gunther Steiner, head of the Haas Racing team. The project, which does not yet have a screenwriter, will be set in the world of sport and will feature a very “Steiner-esque” boss. Steiner will executive produce the project“. The Daily Express resumed the news, adding: “CBS is still in the early stages of the project, but Steiner will serve as an executive producer in addition to starring.”

It is not yet clear whether the comedy will take place within the Haas team, but Steiner will not be an actor, but the protagonist will be modeled on his figure.