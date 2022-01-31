On 10 February 2022 the waltz of the presentations of the new single-seaters that will face the next world championship. The first team to have the honor of removing the veils from their car will be theAston Martin, now ready to unveil the livery with which Vettel and Stroll will take to the track from the Bahrain GP, ​​scheduled for 20 March. However, about ten days after that appointment, there could be some news that would take away from Aston Martin the role of ‘first in the class’ in this sector. A reason that is not related to the rumors and indiscretions relating to a delay in production but rather to the advanced state of the work carried out by another team, such as to anticipate the presentation of the car: the Haas.

The US team, which has been focusing on the development of the 2022 single-seater for longer than the rest of the competition, would seem to have completed the preparation of the VF-22. More than a rumor, this confirmation came directly from the team principal of the stars and stripes team, Günther Steiner. The manager from Bolzano, as reported by the German site RTL.de, reported some details on the overall state of the work, such as to be able to nominate Haas as the first team ever to present the new car: “The frame is ready – admitted Steiner – we ran the crash tests just before Christmas and passed them immediately. The guys did a great job. Now that the frame is assembled, everything else will really get going. We should therefore be ready in two weeks, and we will present the car in early February, we might as well be the first“. While not specifying the exact date of the exhibition of the car, Steiner also did not want to add comments on the colors of the 2022 livery, also maintaining the utmost confidentiality here.