The first two GPs of the 2022 world championship have reserved an outcome that is far from obvious as regards the points areain which one appeared Haas on both occasions. Both in Bahrain and in Saudi Arabia, in fact, the returning Kevin Magnussen he hit the top 10 in both races, crossing the finish line even in 5th place in Sakhir. A completely unexpected result if you consider the disappointing performance of the US team last season, during which it failed to score any points. Today, thanks also to a much more competitive package available, in addition to a project started already during 2021 on the VF-22, the team can aim for much more prestigious goals.

In this regard, the team principal of the US team, Günther Steinerwanted to establish a target for this championship, once again focusing on the points: “I think it is realistic to be able to aim for points in every race – commented – at least for the first half of the season. Then we will see if the teams make big updates or if they will increase the pace a lot, but I remain optimistic that we can keep this form, we just have to try to score points with both cars “. Limited to this last aspect, in fact, Haas has not yet seen Mick Schumacher among the first ten classified, also thanks to a bad accident in Jeddah that did not allow the German to participate in the last GP.

However, the Italian manager is equally satisfied with the positive atmosphere in the team, starting with the relationship between the two drivers: “I think the relationship between them is pretty good – he added – Mick may now have a reference now in Kevinand the latter is also looking to help Mick with his six years experience in Formula 1. The team then works very well together on both sides of the garage, with engineers and mechanics, and it’s a very good atmosphere at the moment”.