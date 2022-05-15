Mick Schumacher he will surely have gladly accepted Kevin Magnussen’s return to Haas. For the German driver, having a teammate who is finally experienced, who could help him in setting up and understanding the limits of the car, represents that point of reference that he missed in 2021 with Nikita Mazepin. The start of the season, however, reserved nasty surprises for # 47: Magnussen, in fact, is regularly ahead of him in qualifying and in the race, and the partial improvement of Miami – where he reached Q2 and without contact with Sebastian Vettel he could score points – lifts Mick’s morale up to a certain point. That he has to react and bring home the results: he asks himself and Günther Steiner imposes it on him.

The Haas team principal believes that Schumacher should exploit, and not suffer, the presence of Magnussen: “I haven’t seen much progress from Mick this winter. Now he has a reference, that was why we brought Kevin back to us, we know what he is capable of. Kevin is a great driver and Mick has to reach that level“, The South Tyrolean told reporters. “He knows what he has to do and sooner or later he will get there, hopefully as soon as possible. We want him to get his first World Championship points soon. He is maturing, but he knows that the higher it is, the more pressure it has to undergo. Every time you go up in the rankings it gets more complicated, getting into points is not easy, there is a lot of competition“.