There Haas Archives the race of regrets and prepares for Monte Carlo. After failing the points-zone in Barcelona despite the double entry into Q3, the US team looks to the streets of the Principality with confidence, aware that they have unlocked some of the car’s potential, even though they have not fitted any updates to Montmeló.

These are the words of team principal Günther Steiner: “Munich is obviously a classic, and it has always been. We like to go there too, but there are many other events on the calendar. I always say that going to different places is best, because fans can expect different things. This year we will not be racing on Thursdays, which is a good thing because otherwise it would have been very difficult to start immediately from Catalonia to be ready to run. There will be no major changes compared to the past“He told Haas official channels. “We came back from Spain with a bit of disappointment, we did some things not perfectly, we have a lot of work to do. There was nothing we could do about Kevin’s accident at turn 4, we tried to do something hoping that the Safety Car would come out. With regard to Mick, we need to understand why we chose the strategy and what we can do to improve it in the future. It wasn’t completely wrong because there were many unknowns, especially in his first stint with the new tires where we lost a lot of positions, we need to analyze it before reaching a conclusion. As you know, we have not introduced any updates in Catalonia but we have made sure that we are faster, at least in qualifying, and we have also found something in terms of set up. We unlocked some potential, but not all of it. As for the others, I think Mercedes and Alfa Romeo have improved, but we still have to wait a few more races, because it was very hot. We are in the middle of the table, but this year it depends on the race. In some a car is fine, in others it is not. I think it’s very interesting, that’s how it should be: the cards are shuffled“.