Towards Jeddah

Formula 1 is moving towards Jeddah, where the second GP of the season will take place on Sunday, and at home Haas there is the will to collect the first points of the season after that in Bahrain Kevin Magnussen And Nico Hulkenberg they failed to do better than the 13th and 15th final positions, with the German who also had to collect a 15-second penalty for the numerous infringements to the track limits committed on the Sakhir circuit. There won’t be this problem in Arabia, given that the dangerous walls of Jeddah’s street circuit are very ready to punish the slightest mistake by any driver. The American team is well aware of this, which last year competed in the race with only one single-seater after the terrible accident that happened to Mick Schumacher during qualifying.

The value of experience

Perhaps these days the young German’s ears will be ringing given the statements made by team principal Gunther Steiner in presenting just the Saudi weekend. Without ever naming the current third driver of Mercedes, in fact, the manager from Bolzano underlined how important it is for him have reliable and experienced pilots in the teamunderlining the great value that he says the presence of Nico Hulkenberg brings to the team: “Nico and Kevin work well together and there is respect between them. It’s very good for Kevin to have an experienced teammate and Nico brings that baggage with him. The race engineers get a lot of information from him after each session Steiner added. and this helps the whole team to progress in terms of performance“.

Congratulations Aston Martin

Finally Steiner wanted compliment Aston Martinlast year involved in the battles in the center and back of the group together with the American team and now instead moved on to fight for a place on the podium, achieved precisely in Bahrain by Fernando Alonso: “Like everyone we were surprised by the positive performance of Aston Martin and Alonso Steiner concluded. I think they have done a great job over the winter with their car and now they are ready to fight at the top. During the race they had great pace, together with Red Bull. These two stables currently stand out in the pack“.