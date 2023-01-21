Regardless of the day the new VF23 will be presented, with the date yet to be communicated, the Haas will unveil its single-seater with a partially modified line-up compared to that of 2022: in addition to the reconfirmed Kevin Magnussen, the US team will in fact count on the experience of Nico Hulkenbergchosen to replace Mick Schumacher, in turn the third driver of Mercedes for 2023 after the failure to renew his contract with Haas.

A decision, to focus on Hülkenberg, which has displaced several fans, above all due to the absence of the German from the tracks from 2020 to today, except for four GPs held in Aston Martin to replace another compatriot like Sebastian Vettel. However, since his announcement at the end of last season, for the team principal Günther Steiner the decision was as deliberate as it was precise, above all for some of the strengths of the man who is still looking for his first career podium.

Interviewed by speedcafe.comthe manager of Bolzano explained what is the main quality of the 35-year-old, also seen in the ten years of competitions that saw him engaged on the track from 2010 to 2019 inclusive: “I don’t want to say that Schumacher did a bad job – has explained – it’s just that he drove two years in F1 and we still have weaknesses. I’m always the first to say that we need to review everything and that we need to help a rider improve, as well as focus on what we need to perfect as a team. So we looked back and said we had need an experienced driver. Obviously there are some aspects: Nico hasn’t driven, I know not for a few races and not full time. But if you look at his career, he’s always been in the mid-table teams and these they always went one step ahead with him, and I think he knows exactly what needs to be done to improve the team. We want to use this experience to do better; we are halfway through the pack, but our next goal is to be at the top. Once you’re in the upper mid-range of the standings, you can try to take the next step to always be on the podium, so we have to take it one step at a time, but I think having Nico with Kevin will help us get to this position faster.”