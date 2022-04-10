The positive streak of the Haaspresent in the points for two consecutive games, was interrupted with the Australian Grand Prixafter which it is Kevin Magnussen that Mick Schumacher they did not manage to place themselves among the top ten riders who reached the finish line. A result that reflects the difficulties that have already emerged from the US team throughout the weekend in Melbourne, further aggravated by the imperfect physical condition of the Danish driver, who finished 14th immediately behind his teammate.

Schumacher, who returned to compete this weekend after the accident in Jeddah, also touched a collision under the Safety Car regime with Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri, with the German who narrowly avoided a sensational rear-end collision with the car of the Japanese on the finish straight: “It was a very eventful race from the start – commented number 47 – with Sainz who turned and cut me off the track. We did not come into contact for a matter of meters, not to mention what happened with Yuki. I think in terms of pace we weren’t too far off, and it was a pity there weren’t great overtaking opportunities here. We learned a lot, noting some positive aspects that we will bring with us to Imola, where we will try to do better ”.

Even more embittered Magnussen, who slips to 10th place in the world championship standings (on equal points with Bottas) after being betrayed by the Safety Car, whose entry thwarted the team’s strategy: “I enjoyed it on a very nice track – he has declared – but I’m disappointed that I didn’t get any points today. We took a small gamble with the hard tire, because we felt we were faster than our position, and we were, but the Safety Car has arrived and has ruined the strategy. The starting set-up we had here was not good and we were struggling a bit with the tires on this new asphalt, but we were able to perfect it by getting much closer to the group in the race, maintaining a decent pace. We were able to improve some aspects, and we will score points next time ”.

Regarding the intervention of the safety car, which entered the track after Vettel’s accident, it was not particularly appreciated by the team principal Günther Steinerwho had to face another strategic unforeseen as already happened in this first part of the season: “It didn’t go as we expected – specified the manager from Bolzano – we always make sure that the safety car is out at the wrong time. Seriously, sometimes you are lucky and sometimes you are unlucky. The car was good and the drivers did a good job, so we know that if we qualify better we can score points, and that’s what we keep trying to do. As I always say, this year we have a car that can score points, we just had a difficult weekend, and it was the only first of the three to be difficult. Now, here we are ready again in Imola ”.