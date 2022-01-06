Last year, Haas chose not to develop its car, in order to be able to concentrate on preparing for the new technical regulations coming in 2022, believing that they have a greater opportunity to take a step forward and gain performance. This choice has led the team to experience a year of transition, in a 2021 without any points with the riders rookie Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, effectively finishing last in the constructors’ championship.

But in the final three races of the season, Haas has come close to rivals in the middle of the pack, such as Alfa Romeo and Williams in terms of absolute pace. Schumacher qualified within two tenths of an Alfa Romeo in both Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and was less than a tenth of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Haas F1 boss Gunther Steiner stressed the importance of keeping the team motivated despite its competitive position, but admitted he was surprised by the closing of the gap over the rest of the pack at the end of the season.

“What you need to watch out for is that people don’t settle down, don’t get used to it and don’t do their best,” Steiner told Motorsport.com. “We have to tell them that ‘we have not become stupid or bad, the situation will improve, it’s just that our car is not developed’. The answer is too simple: if there is a year in which nothing is done, this is how it ends. Then again, in the last two races, I couldn’t believe we were only a tenth or two from the middle of the pack. I don’t understand it with a car that is almost two years old ”.

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, Mick Schumacher, Haas F1, Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When asked if the gains were partly due to his pilots’ growing experience, Steiner still felt that the other teams should have created a bigger gap with Haas, having pushed development forward in 2021: “The others should have create a bigger gap, they developed their cars. The last two races have been very strange for me. In Saudi Arabia, where the tour is very long, we were only a tenth and a half behind. And we fought in the race with one of the Williams. Maybe they went slower? As soon as you can fight for something, it’s a different scenario, a different atmosphere, a different way of living “.

Schumacher was able to fight Williams driver Nicholas Latifi throughout the last Abu Dhabi race, managing to keep him behind for 22 laps, before the Canadian crashed into the wall, forcing him to exit the Safety Car. Schumacher said the end-of-season progress was perhaps a result of his growing experience, but he also thought the team had found new ways to set up the VF-21 car.

“We as a team have also found a different way of approaching weekends and car setups,” Schumacher told Motorsport.com. “I think we really got what we want from the car, input stability, oversteer. This was just something it showed in the past few weeks. I think we have perfected it a bit ”.