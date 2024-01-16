Dream team

In these days Gunther Steiner he returned to speak for the first time after the failure to renew his contract with Haas, which led him to leave the American team after ten years in the role of team principal. On the occasion of the event organized by Autosport International the manager from Bolzano obviously has talked about his farewell to the Kannapolis team, but he also enjoyed touching on other interesting topics. Among these, the one that would have been his team principal dream line-up.

The choice made by the now former Haas number one from this point of view was very fascinating, mixing past and present. In fact, Steiner has included a talented pair behind the wheel in one of his ideal Formula 1 teams Max Verstappen – current reigning world champion – and another three-time world champion, who passed away a few years ago: Niki Lauda. “I would choose Max and Niki Lauda – declared Steiner – in his time he was the man who, even if he wasn't the fastest, managed to bring results and, among other things, was also funny“.

Intertwined destinies and great esteem

The two curiously hold two opposing records: Verstappen in 2023 became the world champion with the greatest gap over second place in the standings (290 points) while Lauda won the title in 1984 with the smallest gap ever over second place: just half a point. Furthermore, Lauda, ​​at the time of his role as manager at Mercedes, came close to hiring Verstappen himself, who however then preferred to indulge the sirens coming from Red Bull.

In 2016, on the occasion of Max's first career victory, in the Spanish GP, on his debut with the Milton Keynes single-seater, it was the legendary Austrian champion who renamed the then very young #33 as the “talent of the century”. “I have never seen a driver in the history of motorsport change cars and win a race immediately. It's never happened before and it won't happen again.”, declared Lauda. So far, she's been right.