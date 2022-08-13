There Haas he made his F1 debut in 2016 and in 2018 experienced his best year, finishing fifth in the Constructors’ standings. From then on, however, the team led by Gunther Steiner entered a downward spiral that reached its lowest point in 2021, when Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher knowingly accumulated experience with a non-competitive car ahead of the 2022 season. of the relaunch for both Ferrari and Haas whose technical direction is entrusted to Simone Resta.

There VF-22 is a distant relative of the VF-21 in terms of performance and the developments related to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia – with the consequent anticipated epilogue of the relations between Haas, Uralkali and Mazepin – have reported inside the box of the Haas Kevin Magnussen, who started the season by taking fifth place in Bahrain. Currently the stars and stripes team occupies the seventh position in the Constructors’ standings ahead of Alpha Tauri, Aston Martin and Williams, with the possibility of taking advantage of the update brought to Hungary to go on the attack of Alfa Romeo in what is a derby between Ferrari customer teams in the Constructors’ classification.

A decidedly stimulating season for the men led by Gunther Steinerwho sent back to the sender the indiscretions relating to a hypothetical cartel sold in front of the Haas box: “Gene wanted to wait to see how 2022 and the associated revenue sharing would go – explained Steiner guest of the podcast of the racingnews365.com newspaper – we have never risked bankruptcy and Gene is totally involved in the team. There are many people who are tempted by F1 ready to enter the Circus, but Gene has no intention of selling ”.

Haas will hunt from Spa to Abu Dhabi del sixth place in the Constructors’ standings, the second best result ever for the team: “If you don’t even try to set yourself a goal you will never reach it, it is obvious that our priority is to defend seventh place, but we will give our all and see where we are in the final of the season”.