During last season, after the announcement made by McLaren that it did not want to confirm in its seat Daniel Ricciardo although the Australian had signed a contract valid until the end of 2023, there was a lot of speculation about what the future of the Perth driver would be. The winner of the penultimate Italian GP ultimately chose to return home to the team Red Bull, giving up competing and accepting a reserve role. A decision that took many fans by surprise and which Ricciardo mainly motivated with the desire to take a year off from racing after two particularly complicated seasons spent within the Woking team.

However, before the announcement of the agreement with the Milton Keynes team arrived, Ricciardo had long been associated with the American team Haas, eager to replace the young Mick Schumacher with a veteran. The same Gunther Steiner, at first, had seemed open to signing the eight-time Grand Prix winner. However, the negotiation soon stalled, with the Bolzano manager who in the end preferred to turn to another experienced rider, who however remained ‘on the bench’ during the last few seasons: Nico Hulkenberg. In the new season of the Netflix series Drive to Surviveto be released on February 24th, also analyzes the story that concerned #3 and his failure to join the Kannapolis team.

Steiner himself explains the reasons for the nuanced engagement, intercepted by the TV series cameras in a dialogue with Kevin Magnussen. The Dane asks his boss for news about his possible teammate for the coming season, suggesting Ricciardo’s name. But the response of the team principal is clear: “We can’t afford this, Kevin. He wants ten f**king million. At least“. During the series, Ricciardo also explained how the possibility of him moving to Williams existed. In his opinion, however, a return to Red Bull represented the best solution for his future.”long-term“.