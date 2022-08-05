Days of great excitement in the “paddock-market”. Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, Fernando’s marriage Alonso and Aston Martin, la quarrels between Oscars Piastri and Alpine, with the intervention of McLaren, which in turn should get rid of Daniel Ricciardo: in short, an intrigue of surprise announcements and denied agreements, in which another of the “minor” teams, Haas, could soon be added. The US team, in fact, must resolve the issue related to Mick Schumacher. The German does not have a contract for next year and is a very interested spectator of what is happening in the driver market.

With the Aston Martin hypothesis blurred, Schumacher is carefully evaluating the hypotheses Alpine And Alfa Romeo. The first would guarantee him a better competitiveness in the immediate future, the second could allow him to be closer to the environment Ferraribut at the same time it would place it in direct competition with Guanyu Zhou’s ‘suitcase’, undoubtedly more substantial.

Haas, for its part, has frozen the negotiations relating to the renewal: negotiations will not resume before the weekend of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza scheduled from 9 to 11 September. Team principal Günther Steiner on the one hand he stated that this wait-and-see attitude is normal for Haas, on the other hand he suggested that the team will not forcefully detain Schumacher: “We don’t have to wait to see what Ferrari says. We never decided on the rider before the summer break and we won’t do it this year. Of course I will start talking to Gene during the summer break and then I hope we can announce our plans in late September or October. The agreement between us and Ferrari? I don’t want to talk about our deal, because otherwise they get mad!”Said the South Tyrolean a Racer. “I don’t know the terms of the agreement between Mick and Ferrari, but I don’t need to know them. If he decides to go somewhere else, I can’t change things“.