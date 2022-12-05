A little over two years ago, Romain Grosjean definitively ended his experience in Formula 1 following a frightening accident that occurred in the Bahrain Grand Prix, from which the French-Swiss driver still managed to save himself. The 36-year-old’s career then continued in IndyCar, but that event marked the end of his experience in the top series, characterized by the conquest of ten podiums, all achieved at the wheel of the Lotus between 2012 and 2015. Subsequently, in 2016Grosjean accepted the challenge of the newborn team Haas, remaining there until the aforementioned Sakhir incident. In five years, he couldn’t go beyond a 4th place in the 2018 Austrian GP, ​​alternating exhilarating performances with others to forget. Two opposite extremes that particularly affected the team principal Günther Steinerstill leading the team founded in 2015 by Gene Haas.

Invited to the podcast Beyond the Gridthe manager from Bolzano recalled his perplexities about Grosjean’s typical ups and downs, although he believes he has seen the best of his former driver over the course of the five seasons they spent together: “I would say yes – confirmed Steiner on this last aspect – we all know Romain He’s a great driver, if in the daybut in one bad day’ could be a bad driver. I think it’s part of her character. Sometimes we wondered how he managed to do certain things: in qualifying, for example, he was capable of extraordinary laps, but in other cases, like in Baku, he spun in an inexplicable way ”.

In closing, Steiner also provided a behind-the-scenes look at the decision to recall Kevin Magnussen in Haas after the exclusion of Nikita Mazepin for 2022, explaining the reason for not starting negotiations with Grosjean for a possible return: “Romain wanted to change his life, and having known him quite well over the years I know he wanted to do it – he added – he brought his whole family to the USA and had a plan for his life. In contrast, Kevin didn’t really have a plan, and he was enjoying life at the time. Romain had a multi-year contract with Andretti that he was very proud of, and it was his intention for him to go to the United States to compete in IndyCar, where he had previously raced. I told myself that it would be hard to get him to do anything“.