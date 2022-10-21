It is not the ideal time for the Haas with regard to i damage brought back on track by their drivers in the last GP, including those suffered in the first free practice session in Austin. If previously the biggest criticisms had been directed at Mick Schumacher, mainly by Gene Haas and the team principal Günther Steinerthe latter must also deal with the disappointing return of Antonio Giovinazzialmost immediately out of the game.

The Apulian, after just seven minutes from the start of the session, in fact lost the counter of his VF-22, impacting against the barriers in the first sector of the track. Despite having managed to return to the pit lane, and with the Race Direction displaying the red flag, the Italian nevertheless spoiled the clutch in an attempt to free himself from the billboards, thus putting an end to his return to the track after the PL1 of Monza, in which he had participated.

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1Steiner admitted all his bitterness for what happened: “I feel relieved because the car will be ready for PL2 – said the manager from Bolzano after the accident – in an attempt to get out of the barriers Giovinazzi must have got stuck somewhere, and he burned the clutch. It has overheated, and we cannot run the risk of not changing it, because then we fear that we will not be able to do the FP2, and in fact we did not do the FP1 with that car. We will fix the car, especially the front wing and sides, and we will go on like this, but of course finishing on the wall on lap 3 is not fantastic at all“.