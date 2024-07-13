Steiner’s comments

While waiting for the next Hungarian Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend of July 19-21, the former team principal of Haas Gunther Steiner is expressing his thoughts on the possible new entries of the Formula 1 of the future. From Oliver Bearman, defined as a good driver but with a tough challenge that awaits him, to the owner of Andretti Global Michael Andretti, whose approach to try in various ways to enter the Circus as an 11th team is now difficult to remedy.

The hypothesis ‘signed’ by Villeneuve

Staying on the current Formula 1, the former manager from Bolzano also expressed a harsh comment on the Finn Valtteri Bottaswho in the past had already been the target of criticism from 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve. Yet, the Canadian himself had indicated Bottas as the ideal replacement for Hamilton for the 2025 season in order to ‘warm up the place’ for Antonelli.

Winner of ten GPs during his tenure at Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, Bottas is now in last place in the Drivers’ standings together with his teammate Guanyu Zhou, both still stuck on zero points. Referring to Villeneuve’s words, however, Steiner does not see Bottas as an ideal solution before the arrival of the young driver from Bologna, currently competing in Formula 2 with Prema and indicated as one of the possible heirs to Hamilton together with Verstappen and, more recently, Sainz.

The criticism of Bottas

“I think that will have difficulty finding a good position again – he declared in the podcast ‘In the Red Flags’ – Mercedes knows him very well. Maybe he knows something that we don’t know and maybe he can bring him back on track. In recent years, however, he has not demonstrated anything with this car.. Maybe it’s not entirely his fault. You can imagine what it means for a driver who has celebrated race wins every year when he suddenly finds himself fighting for 17th place for two or three years. I think that gets you down. At a certain point, you wonder why you’re doing it“. At present, however, Bottas could be included in Williams’ ‘plan B’ if the British team does not finalise the agreement with Sainz, but the Finn’s future could also be linked to a move to IndyCar.