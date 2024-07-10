Never give up

In recent weeks, the work he has been carrying out continuously and with great conviction has taken a back seat. Michael Andretti for the possible entry of the American team into Formula 1. The son of world champion Mario, despite his candidacy having been rejected by FOM, has not abandoned his plan aimed at realizing his dream of being able to enter the Circus as the eleventh team.

All operations

A project that is being noticed with the construction of a 40,000 square meter facility near the Silverstone circuit, or with the hiring of various technicians. Above all, the former Technical Director of F1 Pat Symondsnow engaged in the role of engineering consultant. In short, it certainly cannot be said that Andretti has thrown in the towel, but the hypothesis of his actual entry into F1 still seems distant.

Steiner’s opinion

An approach that, at the moment, does not seem to have borne fruit yet, and which is not shared by the man who until last year was Team Principal of another American team that has instead been present in F1 since 2015: Gunther Steiner. According to the manager from Bolzano, in fact, Andretti’s continuous efforts to obtain the definitive ‘green light’ for entering F1 are wrong, and can only remove any possibility of getting close to the much desired ‘ok’.

“I think it’s a bit late to navigate – he explained to the media – and to get out of it will be very difficult, because when you go somewhere to make so many people angry or disagree with so many people it’s hard to fix. If I want to be invited to a party, I have to be nice. If I make the bouncer angry, he won’t let me in.”