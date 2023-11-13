The connection with Red Bull

The last races we witnessed in 2023 saw the surprising rebirth of the team AlphaTauri. Having remained last in the Constructors’ rankings for a long time, the Faenza team has raised its head again in the last rounds of this very long championship, managing to overtake Haas and Alfa Romeo and also put the seventh place occupied by Williams in its sights. This sudden redemption of the Red Bull junior team has once again put the issue of second teams at the center of attention in the paddock.

Although there are several recognized ‘collaborations’ within the grid between the teams that use the same power unit supplier, no manufacturer has the same bond with the customer teams that exists between the two teams owned by the Austrian giant. A partnership that even Red Bull aims to increase, as has been repeatedly recalled by the historic Milton Keynes consultant, Helmut Marko. However, not everyone is convinced that this is the best possible path for sport.

Steiner’s reflections

The issue has now been brought back to the center of the debate by the Haas team principal, Gunther Steiner. Interviewed by the site RaceFans, the Bolzano manager did not directly attack the existence of the former Toro Rosso team, but tried to make a broader reflection on the correctness – or otherwise – of have teams on the grid linked together by the same ownership. “I think that regardless of whether it is right or wrong, the issue needs to be discussed in depth. There are many other sports where it is not allowed to have a second team, but so far in Formula 1 there has been no problem.”Steiner said.

Steiner’s reasoning obviously also extends to the other teams on the grid. The Haas’s connection with Ferrari for example is well known. And there could be new synergies within the F1 grid on the horizon: “There has been a ‘B team’ on the track for 18 years and so far this situation has worked well. What is clear is that at some point questions will be asked about this and some people will wonder whether it is a solution that will work for them or not. In this case I don’t know if it’s worth intervening – concluded the Haas team principal – since it’s been working that way for a long time“.