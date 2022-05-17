The appointment with the Spanish Grand Prixscheduled this weekend, could be the perfect opportunity for Haas to dismiss the disappointment experienced in the home race in Miami, where the two pilots of the US team ended the weekend out of the points zone also due to two episodes that saw them involved in contacts that were decisive for the exclusion from the top- 10.

Günther Steiner did not hide the disappointment for the zero accrued in Flordia: “It was quite disappointing both in qualifying and in the race – He admitted – but we have to be positive. If we can find the right set-up and make the tires work well, the car is valid. As you could see during the Miami race, we made up positions until the Safety Car came out. This is what we need to focus on: remain confident in having a good car available and to be able to get the points we want ”.

Contrary to most of the races held up to now, F1 will land on a circuit already faced during the calendar year, where the teams and drivers took to the track to perform the pre-season tests. This is an aspect that according to Steiner does not however constitute an advantage: “Coming to Spain and knowing that we have already been there, I wouldn’t say it’s a benefit over the other teamsbecause everyone has been there and knows Montmeló very well – He admitted – however, knowing that we did well there and that we had a good set-up still makes us confident. Starting off on the right foot, we usually put ourselves in a good position for qualifying and the race, so let’s hope it will happen again ”.

In conclusion, Steiner focused on the updates that could make several teams in that of Barcelona, ​​where Haas will not appear in this specific list: “Spain is the most obvious place to bring developments, and I think a lot of teams are planning them – finished – I don’t know how much difference they will make on each car and what they will bring. We have decided to wait a little longer with the updates, because I think that even without them we have performances that we must achieve on the track: sometimes we succeed, sometimes not. We have a good package of updates planned between four or five races, so I’m confident about that and what the others will bring, I’ll know more next Monday ”.