by VALERIO BARRETTA

Steiner, what admiration for Newey

In Formula 1, as in any other sport, only the winner gets the cover. If you then win in a dominant manner like Max Verstappen in 2023, the discussion is enhanced to the second. But a team principal must think in a different way, and in fact Günther Steiner, if he could take someone away from Red Bull, would not choose the Dutchman.

For the Merano native Verstappen is “only” the tip of the Red Bull iceberg, which has much more solid and deeper foundations and can be found in Adrian Newey.

Steiner's words

“I would choose Adrian Newey because I'm sure he can build a winning car“said the Haas team principal to The Athletic. “Even if I had Verstappen in our car, we wouldn't win. Whereas Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen could have won races if we had a Red Bull“.

Steiner, moreover, had a past at Red Bull having previously worked at Jaguar. He was also the team's director of technical operations, and certainly saw the genius of Newey and team principal Chris Horner at work. That Horner who, just when he hired the British designer in 2005, said the same phrase as Steiner: “I'd rather have Adrian instead of a Michael Schumacher”. History would prove him right.