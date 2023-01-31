Guenther Steinerteam principal of Haas, spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the American team’s new livery for the 2023 season. The Kannapolis-based team, which finished eighth in the 2022 Constructors’ standings, has yet to show the world the VF-23, the car that will take to the track starting from the Bahrain GP on March 5th, but limited himself to revealing the new color scheme decided together with the new title sponsor MoneyGram. The dominant colors are always red, white and black, with the latter being more predominant than in the last year, especially on the sides of the single-seater.

“Obviously I share everyone’s enthusiasm for the presentation of the livery Steiner said. not least because it is an important ‘check-point’ in the pre-season calendar. Above all, it means that we are another step closer to doing what we love most, which is racing.”. Continuing his presentation speech, Steiner showed that he liked the new color of the single-seater. Obviously, however, the focus is entirely on the development of the car that will taste the asphalt for the first time in the end of february test.

“I like the livery – the manager from Bolzano commented again – the look is undoubtedly more modern and befits the new phase we are entering, with MoneyGram in the role of our title partner. It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great to be the first to show off our livery. However, our focus is on getting the VF-23 on the runway soon. We have a foundation to build on after last year’s performance. The whole organization has worked hard to get to this point and obviously in Kevin (Magnussen) and Nico (Hülkenberg) we have two experienced drivers who have already achieved some important results. I can not wait to start“, he concluded.