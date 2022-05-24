The same number can be read in opposite ways, if the context in which it is inserted changes radically. The zero points of Mick Schumacher I am an example: if in 2021 they were justified by the lack of competitiveness of Haas and ‘balanced’ by the clear superiority over Nikita Mazepin, this year they represent a much heavier burden.

Given all the mitigating circumstances to the German (early season, young age, bad luck in Miami and Jeddah), it should be noted that his teammate Kevin Magnussen he was hastily recalled by team principal Günther Steiner and immediately performed well, even hitting the top-5 on his return to Bahrain. In short, the car is there. Or there was, as Haas is not experiencing the same growth as Mercedes, McLaren or Alpine, and since Sakhir’s race has fallen slightly behind in the hierarchy. It would be an even worse scenario: in this case Schumacher would have already lost some good opportunities to take his first career point, after a year and four races (he did not race in Jeddah). A short but not very short time span, to the point that Steiner has now abandoned the line of understanding to embrace a more aggressive one.

“Mick is feeling a bit of pressure, not least because in Formula 1 nobody has patience“, These are his words a Sky Sport F1. “At a certain point you have to put on the track the performance you needbut at the moment this is not an inside or outside season as far as Schumacher is concerned“.