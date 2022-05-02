Mick Schumacher he’s not having a good time at Haas. Kevin’s arrival Magnussen he gave points to Haas but removed certainties from the German, who now has to compete for the first time in his career with a more experienced and stronger driver than him. Pilot from whom Schumi Jr. can and must learn. But he has to do it quickly, because Formula 1 expects no one, not even the son of a legend.

One of the problems # 47 is experiencing is the difficulty in overtaking. Schumacher fails to replicate what Magnussen does so well, namely theaggression driving the VF-22, a quality that allowed the Dane to conquer all 15 points of the team and also to polish himself in some defensive maneuvers against more popular opponents, for example against Mercedes in Jeddah. According to team principal Günther Steiner, it’s just a matter of time. Once Mick gets used to having a car that allows him to overtake, we will see him more ‘bad’, sportily speaking: “Mick has to learn to run up front. He is closer to the melee pack. I told him that the higher you go in F1, the thinner the air becomes, and he’s still not used to it. Overcoming on a Formula 1 is something new for him, because last year we were behind everyone and he was rarely able to overtake. But he wants to improve and is investing a lot of time in it“, Said the South Tyrolean a Die Welt.