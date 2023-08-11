Haas not for sale, Steiner’s word

There was a moment when Haas was in serious danger of disappearing from Formula 1. With the blow dealt by the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the team’s finances risked not guaranteeing the presence of Americans in the following years. Team principal Günther Steiner has always “blessed” the introduction of the budget capconfessing how the spending limits (145 million dollars in 2021, 140 in 2022, 135 in 2023 extra aside) have in fact allowed the team to remain in Formula 1.

Now, however, times are brighter. The popularity boom of the Circus has enriched the coffers of the teams: for Haas to have a media personality from Netflix as Steiner was further at face value, to the point that patron Gene Haas is no longer willing to sell not even in the face of offers that until a few months ago would have been pure science fiction.

Steiner’s words

“We’ve had difficult years, like those of the pandemic, but now we’ve come out of it and we’re rebuilding. I think in general we have done quite well. If we exclude 2020 and 2021, we didn’t do badly: in 2016 we got points in the first race, in 2017 we did well, in 2018 we finished fifth. Instead, 2019 was not positive, then the pandemic arrived. But now with the budget cap we have a great mid-term opportunity to do even better: without the cap on expenses we would not be in Formula 1“, these are the words of Steiner a PlanetF1.

Overrated money

“The value, at the moment, seems to have no limits. We’ve had as many offers as you want, but he won’t sell. And then I think it’s not about the money, but about the business model“, he concluded. “F1 is not just about money, in fact I think they are overrated: people think that if you invest 100 million you can beat Mercedes. You can also spend this money, but the difference is made by the people who create a business model for you“.