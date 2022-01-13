The 2021 season ended with all the participating teams able to score at least one point in the constructors’ standings; as an exception there was the Haas. The US team, fully focused on the development work of the 2022 single-seater, was not able to finish a race in the top 10 in any of the 22 races on the calendar, thus completing the worst world championship in its history in Formula 1. Moreover, the the same team promoted two rookie drivers such as Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, with the latter almost always proving superior to his Russian teammate. The son of seven-time world champion Michael, who wore the Ferrari to a cycle of world championship victories between 2000 and 2004, he is also a member of the Driver Academy of the Cavallino. A ‘detail’ that worries the Haas team principal not a little, Günther Steiner.

The Bolzano manager, interviewed by gpfans.com, in fact, he fears that the 22-year-old’s future good performances could materialize his final passage to Maranello, there where the young German driver hopes to be able to land in the not too distant future. A transfer that could therefore take on the contours of the story of George Russell, ready to compete in the 2022 world championship at the wheel of a Mercedes after three years in Williams: “To be honest I hope it can happen – explained Steiner – but I can’t tell yet. I hope so, but at the same time I don’t hope too much: if he is good I don’t want him to go away, but at the same time it will be very likely that it will happen anyway. After all, Ferrari has supported him throughout his career, and that’s his goal. Consequently – he added – I think he will have a good chance if he continues to shine. We all know that 2021 has been a learning year, but next season the pressure will be higher ”.