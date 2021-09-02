Zandvoort is a first time for all the drivers driving a Formula 1, therefore this appointment hides pitfalls especially for the rookies of the Haas, who have little experience with the VF-21 and face a twofold difficulty. Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin tried this track, before the last modifications, in Formula 3: the Russian conquered a top-10, while the son of Kaiser Michael obtained a third place in 2018, important points for the title of the entry class.

Team principal Günther Steiner he framed next Sunday’s race as follows: “I think Zandvoort is a great track to race on. For a few years we will be back, they have made updates to the track. Bringing new events like Jeddah or Miami or renewed tracks like the Dutch one is great because you see something new, you experience new countries and some new tracks. Reviewing the passion of the fans is all a driver could wish for, certainly Verstappen fans have been fantastic at Spa and will be just as great at Zandvoort. There will be an orange sea incredible! ”, the South Tyrolean told the official Haas channels. “But in addition to the stands there is of course the track: I haven’t been to Zandvoort for a while, I know they have changed the area of ​​the corners. Now it’s a pretty short circuit. I have no expectations but I’m sure it will be fine. They’ve done a lot of work – a year longer than expected due to the pandemic – and I’m sure it will be a great event.“.