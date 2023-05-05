Still reduced DRS zones

Shortly before the start of the weekend valid for Miami Grand Prixin the world of Formula 1, strong controversies have once again been unleashed by the decision taken by the FIA reduce two DRS zones. Specifically, out of the three total of the street circuit, the International Federation has opted for the shortening of 75 meters of the first two, repeating what he had already done in the previous round in Baku, when the open wing area on the finish line was reduced by as much as 100 metres.

The opposite reactions

A choice which, in addition to having potential repercussions both in qualifying and in the race, aggravates a problem already highlighted at the beginning of the season, relating to difficulty in overtaking and staying in slipstream to the car in front. The modification was therefore met with opposing opinions from most of the drivers, even if there were cases of favorable comments, such as those expressed by Fernando Alonso. In all of this, however, there are those who do not understand the reason for these decisions, starting with Günther Steiner.

Incomprehensible choice

Interviewed by speedcafe.com on the matter, the manager from Bolzano cannot find an explanation for these interventions: “I’ve been trying to figure out why they shorten the DRS zones, but I haven’t found an answer yet – He admitted – i tried to ask how it was decided but I do not know why. I don’t think it’s for a security reason, at least that’s my personal opinion. If someone would explain the dangers to me, I would even be willing to listen, but I’ve never received an answer on such a thing. I think we need to start understanding why overtaking is more difficult to do. Perhaps it has to do with the change in the floor from last year to this year, or with the fact that now everyone has more downforce, which makes it more and more difficult to slipstream. It could be a combination of both factors. In any case – he added – we must do be careful not to overturn the regulations in August for next year. That would be rather annoying, because you invest a lot of money and development in a car and then have to change. Either we change now, or we don’t. We need to talk about it and discuss it, not try to dismiss the issue”.

Haas said so

In addition, Steiner also reiterated that Haas was one of the first companies to underline the difficulties in completing overtaking in conjunction with the technical evolution of the cars: “I believe that we were among the first to say something – has explained – because our drivers have been complaining a lot about the car being worse than the 2022 one, and we were told it was mostly down to our car. Now everyone is jumping on the bandwagon and saying it’s harder. At the beginning, when we talked about it, we were alone and said that there are only one or two teams that have more difficulties; perhaps they have developed in the wrong direction. I think that, in general, with last year’s regulation change, the situation hasn’t improved”.