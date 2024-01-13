by VALERIO BARRETTA

Steiner breaks the silence

Günther Steiner he has absorbed the blow of the non-renewal with Haas and is thinking about the future. To him, first of all: the Merano native remained in England, and it is likely that he did so to establish relationships with other teams with a view to future collaboration. Steiner feels far from finished and certainly doesn't want to end his Formula 1 career in this disappointing way after ten years at Haas.

Yep, Haas. What will happen to the US team? Ayao will know Komatsu lift it out of the technical crisis? Even Romain Grosjean, who knows Japanese well, is sceptical: investments are needed and Gene Haas has never touched the budget cap limit in recent years. Steiner, after speaking with his former boss, has no idea what the team's future will be without him.

Steiner's words

“I don't know Gene Haas' plans for the future. He didn't share them with me, and he doesn't have to, I want to make that clear too“said Steiner ad Autosport International. “I'm actually no longer interested in the matter. On the other hand, I see where others are going: the model we started at the beginning I think was very good, but perhaps it is no longer current. But who am I to say that?“.

Steiner is referring to the business model adopted by Haas since the beginning of its adventure in F1, i.e. the synergy with Ferrari, acquiring the power unit, many components and above all human capital, in the form of engineers, from Maranello. Steiner suggests that a new model is needed, which other teams would have already used: “You need to invest outside the cost cap to get the best and make the car go faster. I think many people realized this years ago and started investing in how to be efficient by spending money on capital investments“.