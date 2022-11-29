On the weekend of the Austin Grand Prix the Haas has decided to dedicate a line of shirts to its team principal Gunther Steiner and his historic phrases that have become cult thanks to the Netflix television series ‘Drive to Survive’. In fact, American production depopulated in the States during the pandemic period, making the South Tyrolean manager one of the best-known faces in the entire Formula 1 paddock. In fact, the outbursts directed at Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are memorable, seasoned with a good dose of profanity, to apostrophe the unsatisfactory behavior of his own, who immediately transformed him into an iconic figure of the category.

And so in Austin there were numerous fans with t-shirts and shirts with Steiner’s own face: “They told me: ‘Gunther, we will make some T-shirts with some of your phrases and see how many we will sell”the Italian reminded the podcast beyond the grid, adding: “I’m told that the company that makes our merchandise and fan apparel has uploaded everything to the site, but for 4 hours the portal was unreachable due to the many accesses. The manager came to me explaining that such a thing had never happened before “. Steiner, however, explained that he is totally focused on the track: “I rock star? I haven’t committed to it, because I don’t aspire to be a character. I’m just trying to manage a team and make it as competitive as possible, it just happened. I can’t say I did nothing, but I certainly didn’t do anything on purpose. It just happened. You do your job, a show comes along and you get filmed, and people like you, that’s all“, concluded the 57-year-old from Merano.