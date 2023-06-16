Steiner’s controversial energy

In recent seasons, one of the personalities who have often caused discussion was, and is, that of the Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner. Recently the author of a book, the manager from Bolzano is known for some of his very decisive statements, enriched by unscrupulous comments and criticisms of some riders (even those belonging to his own team, as in the case of Mick Schumacher in 2022) or of the Management Race, as happened recently in Monaco.

His personality

Therefore, very heated or angry statements, such as those that in several cases saw him as the protagonist in the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive, and which have contributed to making him one of the major personalities in the paddock and in Formula 1 in general. Steiner himself is aware of this, but tends to clarify one aspect: that of not feeling or considering himself a bad person. An issue that he wanted to clarify after a statement by the former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestonewhich defined it “an unsuccessful Team Principal, became a superstar in the paddock due to rude comments“.

Passionate, not mean

A statement that didn’t particularly hurt the engineer from Merano, who however wanted to underline the most important element of his personality: “What he said is not that I don’t like it, I don’t care – he explained to the Spanish sports newspaper Brand – I’m very passionate, but I’m not a bad person. I tell people what I want and I have to do it if I want to get anything, because it’s not an easy fight out there.”

Steiner and Liberty Media

Speaking of his own profile, Steiner also remarked on other aspects of his character, which also come close to the concept of ‘Americanization’ of F1 implemented by Liberty Mediaa US company that since 2016 has owned the Circus: “My personality it’s not bad, it’s good for Formula 1for Haas, and for me from time to time – He admitted – you have to face it respecting the fans, because without them we wouldn’t exist. We need to be seen, because we have to make money and that costs a lot, but I didn’t wake up one morning saying ‘I want to be popular’. If it wasn’t for Liberty Media, I think F1 would have started to fall apart, because it was very static and if the others move, you start to go backwards. Liberty knew the potential and what it wanted to do, or else it wouldn’t have bought one show that had been stagnant since 2000 and kept repeating itself“.