The 2021 season saw several drivers at work in the role of absolute rookies in the Circus, with two of them promoted by the same team: the Haas. The American team, in fact, has hired – and reconfirmed for 2022 – the son of art Mick Schumacher, then reigning Formula 2 champion. In addition to him, the same operation was also carried out with the Russian Nikita Mazepin, son of the tycoon Dmitry, in turn owner of the Uralkali company, main sponsor of the team.

Already this detail did not go unnoticed by the general public, even more indignant after the episode which occurred in conjunction with the announcement of the signing with Haas by Nikita: in this case, Mazepin was overwhelmed by heavy controversy over a video that appeared on social media, in which he was portrayed while harassed a girl, who then defended the Russian always through Instagram. On the occasion of this incident, the team immediately condemned the case, calling it ‘repugnant’. The subsequent public apology of the 22-year-old, then fully reinstated in the team, did not however appease the general antipathy of the public towards him, aggravated by the results on the track almost always lower than those obtained by Schumacher.

In this regard, the team principal Günther Steiner he retraced the atmosphere experienced in that highly contested championship eve, in the midst of a delicate circumstance in all respects: “I managed to stay calm – said in an interview with gpfans.com – and I talked to him about it. To him, it was clear that he had done something wrong, and he shouldn’t have done it. After all, he’s a young man who needs a second chance, and I got over that situation pretty quickly. However, many people have maintained a certain resentment towards him: it is one thing that I was surprised, because there are a lot of things happening in the world that people forget pretty fast as a result. However, this did not happen for a long time. I don’t know why, but maybe I don’t need to know. It sure wasn’t a help when the season started – he concluded – also because there must be some distractions, especially if you are young ”.