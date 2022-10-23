The official status of Logan Sargeant as the new Williams driver for the 2023 season – as long as the American manages to obtain the necessary points for the Super license – has further narrowed the field of the drivers market for next year: to date, in fact, the the last team that has yet to confirm its line-up for the world championship to come is the Haas. The US team, in fact, has not yet expressed itself on the future of Mick Schumachercurrent team mate of Kevin Magnussen, in turn already certain of his presence on the grid.

The German, in fact, is very close to the contractual deadline, and the team management has not hidden a certain interest in some drivers who they could replace the son of the seven-time world champion: in addition to Antonio Giovinazzi – whose hopes seem to have dwindled after the mistake made in PL1 of the United States GP – there are other candidates ready for a role in Haas for 2023. Above all, Nico Hülkenberg and Robert Shwartzman.

Limited to these market assumptions, the team principal Günther Steiner he expressed himself during the press conference reserved for the teams in Austin: “I get a lot of advice from people who think who should deserve the seat – has explained – I get these comments all day and they tell me what I should do. I have to take care of the whole team and figure out if Mick is the chosen one. Of course Kevin has said what he thinks and I have to take care of the team for the future. We will take the pilot we want, and we think we can move forward in the development of the team. Mick has some experience; it’s his second year in Formula 1. he has had enough experience to carry the team forward, but we need leadership from this position. These are all things we are evaluating. One thing is the most important: how can we carry the team forward ”.