A much loved team principal

Gunther Steiner he will no longer be the team principal of Haas in 2024. The American team has relieved the South Tyrolean manager of his duties and in his place Ayao Komatsu has been promoted, who previously held the position of Director of Engineering.

A real bolt from the blue, an unexpected decision by owner Gene Haas who explained this decision through the need to improve the on-track execution of the race weekend. “We have put engineering at the heart of our management”reads the Haas tweet.

The pilots Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg They thus find themselves without their commander, a team principal who wanted both of them strongly, giving them a second chance in F1. The Dane, in fact, left the scene at the end of 2020 and then suddenly returned in 2022 after the forced separation with Nikita Mazepin. Nico Hulkenberg, on the other hand, returned full-time in 2023 and now, thanks to the performances he showed last season, he has Audi's eyes on him.

Thanks, Günther. Thanks for taking me on the journey in 2017 and thanks for bringing me on board again in 2022. It has been both fun and tremendously challenging – but never boring. So long and all the best 👊 @HaasF1Team pic.twitter.com/7xcmYeZRbY — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) January 10, 2024

The Haas tandem thus greeted Steiner via social media. “Thank you Gunther, for your trust, your friendship and the chance you gave me to return to racing in F1. You are definitely a characterI wish you the best”Nico Hulkenberg's tweet. “Thank you Gunther, for taking me on board in 2017 and bringing me back on board in 2022. It was an experience as fun as it was stimulating and never boring“ echoed Kevin Magnussen.