Bread with bread, wine with wine. To Günther Steiner they don’t like turns of phrase: it goes straight to the point, always. Also thanks to Drive to Survive the South Tyrolean team principal has created a reputation for being gruff with the vice of the joke. And he has something to laugh about this year, because the Haas of 2022 seems to have been born really well: thanks to Kevin’s performances Magnussen the VF-22 reached the points-zone in the first two Grands Prix of the season, even grabbing the top-5 at Sakhir. Doing the same in Jeddah was practically impossible, as the Red Bulls crossed the finish line this time. But with a little more luck, K-Mag could have achieved a better result, considering that he was attached, together with Valtteri Bottas, to the Alpine ‘at war’ albeit with a compound disadvantage. The Safety Car instead ruined the plans of the Dane and the US team, who had to rebuild their race, taking advantage of the Virtual to lose as little time as possible in the pits: “It’s always a little frustrating when you don’t get the most out of the car, you always want to exploit 100% of the potential, but if we think about it we can’t be too greedy. I mean, last year for two points I would have gone to bed with the whole paddock“Joked guest Steiner on Youtube of the podcast Speedcity edited by journalist Chris Medland.





