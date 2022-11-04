The eve of the weekend valid for the Brazilian Grand Prix could be the decisive one for the official announcement of the Haaswho will communicate who will be Kevin Magnussen’s next teammate for the season 2023. The US team, moreover, is the last to have to take this step, and once this is done, the starting grid for the next championship will finally be completed. The problem, at present, persists on the choice between the two major candidates to fill the Haas seat: a 50-50 that sees two German drivers in the ‘ring’ as Nico Hülkenberg and Mick Schumacher.

If the latter is not confirmed by your team principal Günther Steiner, his replacement would therefore be the third driver of Aston Martin, ready to return to the role of official driver after two years of absence. Unlike what happened with other teams, however, these are not market rumors at all, but a real duel established by Steiner himself, repeatedly opened in the publicly criticize the mistakes made by Schumacher this season, questioning the 23-year-old’s permanence.

An attitude that aroused a lot of criticism not only from spectators, but also from former pilots and the German press, who did not like the excessive pressure exerted on Schumacher: “These kinds of comments aren’t influencing Haas – explained Steiner in an interview reported by gpfans.com – just look at who they come from. People are judged this way. I have my opinion on people, and I don’t need to post it on social media because I have enough self-confidence to know what I do. I think these same comments affect the fans too, but it’s all part of the game. In any case, going into battle and always justifying yourself when you know you did the right thing is like having fans who are always and in any case against it. It’s hard”.