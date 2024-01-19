The record with Schumacher

In the last two seasons Lewis Hamilton he never managed to climb to the top step of the podium, a fact which did not allow the Briton from Mercedes to surpass the absolute record he shares with Michael Schumacher: that of the greatest number of championships with at least one success achieved during the year. Just like the German, Hamilton succeeded for 15 seasons in a rowi.e. from its debut in 2007 to 2021.

The renewal with Mercedes

The problems encountered by Mercedes after the technical-aerodynamic innovations introduced in 2022, added to Max Verstappen's explosion, did not allow Sir Hamilton to constantly fight for first place, with this mission which will obviously be a priority from 2024. Next year , in fact, the #44 will take to the track again with the Mercedesa team with which he will continue his career also in 2025 after the recent one contract renewal signed in the second half of the last championship.

The hypotheses of a withdrawal

Consequently, after all the market rumors that the seven-time world champion was in Ferrari or with a strong interest in Red Bull, the champion from Stevenage will have all the freedom necessary, at least on paper, to be able announce his retirement from F1 in 2026, not being tied to any contract with Mercedes. However, there are especially those who have strong doubts about it Günther Steinerformer Team Principal of Haas.

Steiner's opinion

For the Merano manager, the Briton's stay in the top flight will not end soon, as he had the opportunity to specify during the Sky Sport Christmas special: “I don't think Lewis will stop racing anytime soon – commented – looking at him physically you would never guess that he is 38 years old, or 39 as he will be at the beginning of 2024. He is very fit and I don't think he is ready to stop racing, loves what he does, has won seven titles and is still motivated. He is a very important driver for Formula 1.”. With the motivation of the Briton, the latter could therefore become one of the most serious candidates for the title fight with Verstappen, given that Steiner himself is convinced that the Dutchman will not have an easy time defending the world championship in 2024.