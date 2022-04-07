The Australian Grand Prix and the Haas: a combination that evokes sweet memories for the US team, which right on the Melbourne circuit began his adventure in the top flight in 2016, however, obtaining a 6th place on his absolute debut with Romain Grosjean. Today, two seasons away from Australia for the Covid-19 drama, Haas returns to Oceania together with F1, returning to the starting grid again Mick Schumacher, absent in Jeddah for the violent accident which occurred in qualifying. The German is therefore charged not only to cancel the fear experienced in Saudi Arabia, but also to restart a season that started on the wrong foot, with two placings outside the points area in the first rounds of the world championship, contrary to what Magnussen did: “It will be the first time that I will race in Melbourne and in Australia in general – commented the number 47 on the eve of this weekend – so I’m pretty excited. I can’t wait to get to know the track and the city – I’ve been to Melbourne to see my dad race, and so I’m thrilled to drive there myself to have my first driving experiences in Australia. We have a competitive machine at our disposal, with which we can fight. My father holds the lap record with the 2004 Ferrari, and today we drive cars similar to those of the past, with the high front wing, so it will be interesting. Obviously, there are still differences compared to 2004 ″.

On the other hand, those who want to reconfirm the excellent performances of Sakhir and Gedda will be Kevin Magnussen, determined to hit a hat-trick in the top 10 even on a different track from the one that hosted F1 until 2019: “I really like Australia and Melbourne – declared the one who finished 2nd at his debut in 2014 at Albert Park – there is always a special feeling there so we hope we can continue like this and have another good weekend. This year we have a pretty good car overall. We are still learning, but I have a feeling that we are stronger at low and medium speeds than at peak speeds; they are good strengths, so it should be favorable for Albert Park ”. In conclusion, there was no shortage of comments from the Haas team principal Günther Steinergalvanized by the last two tests and loaded to be able to review one or both of his cars in the points, as recently declared: “The last six years have been a roller coaster ride, with several falls and beautiful climbs – he specified – more than 50% of the people who were present at the first race are still with us, so this is an achievement for me. The most memorable moments were certainly 6th place in our first race and 5th in the 2018 world championship, which we hope to repeat soon “.