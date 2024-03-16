by VALERIO BARRETTA

Steiner-Haas distance after 10 years

It was the spring of 2014 when Günther Steiner set foot in for the first time Haas. Now, after ten years, the two parties are distant and are trying to rebuild their path in Formula 1 without each other: the American team has chosen Ayao Komatsu as successor, while the South Tyrolean has started collaborations with the Germans RTL and even with the official website of the Circus. It is natural, however, to still think about the past. Steiner admitted that his divorce from the team came too late.

Steiner's words

“These last few weeks are the first time I've been away from F1 in about ten years. This period was positive for me. The more time passes, the more I realize that I stayed at Haas too long“, he wrote on the F1 website.

“When you step away, you gain clarity and understand what you need to do. While you're there, you deny everything, you think you can do everything but that's not the case. In Haas, without the same weapons as the others, we could fight to be seventh, eighth or ninth, but not for the podium. That's not what I want to do in life. I don't want to be seventh again. I want to be able to fight at the front“, he continued. “When Toto Wolff started working with Mercedes, the team was not at the top at the time. Of course, at the beginning he had the engine advantage, but he has fine-tuned everything to be successful in the medium term. And he won eight constructors' championships. The same goes for Red Bull, every year they have improved. You need to have patience and long-term planning“.

Steiner, since the day of his separation from Haas, has always opened the doors to a new adventure in Formula 1. The Merano native doesn't feel like he should be scrapped at all but thinks he can still give a lot to a team. On one condition: that of having a serious project to work on.