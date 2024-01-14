by VALERIO BARRETTA

Steiner looks to the future

Günther Steiner like Daniel Ricciardo. Just like that driver for whom he would have given false pretenses to have him on the team in 2023, taking advantage of his break-up with McLaren, the former Haas team principal doesn't want to return to Formula 1 just to stay in the paddock.

Having received the non-renewal of Haas, Steiner first of all wants to enjoy a bit of that relaxation that the wall boss of an F1 team cannot have. There is time for the future, especially in these years of revolving doors: just think that Mike Krack, on the Aston Martin wall for two years, is already the third longest-serving team principal within the same team, after the unreachable Chris Horner and Toto Wolff.

Steiner's words

Returning to speak after weeks of silence, the Merano native answered the most popular question, the one about his future. It's impossible to believe that Steiner is still for a long time, and in fact he is already looking around. The condition he poses is that of an intriguing project: “If there's something interesting and challenging, yes, but looking for a job just to stay in F1 is not what I want“he told theAutosport International.

One of the regrets of the Merano native was having received the decisive phone call from Gene Haas between Christmas and New Year, without therefore being able to say goodbye to his old work team: “I didn't have a chance to thank people when I left Haas. I would like to thank all the team members who I couldn't properly say goodbye to when I left. It hurts me, but they all know me and know that I appreciate their work. It's always better to say it in person, it would have been nice to tell them thank you for everything they did for the team“.