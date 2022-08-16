There Haas went on vacation in seventh position in the Constructors’ standings ahead of AlphaTauri, Aston Marti and Williams with the prospect of fully exploiting in the second half of the season the substantial update already tested by Kevin Magnussen in Hungary, a package of novelties that Mick Schumacher will also have in Belgium, a circuit where the German is expected to receive a penalty to be served on the starting grid due to the introduction of a new power unit.

Compared to 2021, therefore, the prospects for the team led by Gunther Steiner are definitely more rosy as Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin at the wheel of a car that has remained virtually identical to the 2020 car have simply accumulated experience in their first season in F1 last season. Developments caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine then led Haas to split from Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali.

Gunther Steiner has decided to replace the Russian with the return horse Kevin Magnussen, capable of already conquering 22 points in the first 13 races. Mick Schumacher also unlocked by guaranteeing another 12 to Haas, a loot thanks to which Steiner is convinced that the balance will be even more prosperous than when Uralkali’s support was guaranteed: “I’m not worried – his words reported by GP Fans – because thanks to the points we are getting we’re going to make more money than we lost“.

The number one of the Haas wall also revealed that he was at an advanced stage in negotiations with some sponsors: “If all goes well in the next two months we can make announcements. Maybe even at the level of title sponsoreven if it’s not safe “. The popularity of F1 is there for all to see as well as that of Steiner himself thanks to the series Netflix ‘Drive to survive’. Two cars without sponsors, out of just 20 on the track, it is clear that they represent an interesting showcase for several companies ready to ride the wave together with F1.