Copying the Red Bull bodywork is not enough

The ‘B version‘ of the Mercedes W14, which will be equipped with a new suspension, new underbody and bodywork with bellies expected to resemble those of the Red Bull that has already inspired Aston Martin, Williams and McLaren in 2022 with Alfa Romeo following in turn this concept of the ‘beaten’ bellies in the rear area in the creation of the C43 on the track in this 2023 and expected in turn to show off important innovations that were already foreseen for Imola as in the case of Mercedes.

Ferrari will also have updates, not substantial like those introduced by Mercedes. The Scuderia di Maranello is expected to bring a more substantial Mercedes-style package to Barcelona the following week. Those conducted by Mercedes and Ferrari are experiments necessary to set up the projects for 2024. In Brackley they seem convinced of the fact that the ‘zero bellies’ concept launched in 2022 and confirmed in 2023 has no future, in Maranello however it has not yet been fully adopted the decision to ‘repudiate’ a design philosophy that has great potential that is not easy, however, to extract 100%.

Aston Martin made a significant leap forward in terms of performance between 2022 and 2023 and Kevin Magnussen recently stressed that Haas should aim to follow in the footsteps of Lawrence Stroll’s stable in terms of performance increase . Gunther Steiner underlined that obviously the technicians in Haas are working to try to improve the performance of the VF-23, but there are inescapable ‘stakes’ that prevent 100% embracing of the Red Bull philosophywhich results in hand seems to all intents and purposes the winning one in this ground effect era that began a year ago.

“We are trying different concepts, but you can’t completely jump to what Red Bull does – Steiner’s words reported by the newspaper Autosport – following the Red Bull bodywork, which you can copy because you can see it, doesn’t mean going faster, because there’s a lot to do to make it work. With Ferrari suspension, some things cannot be done. Now we’re just trying to blow the air in different directions to see what works and what doesn’t. Then maybe from next year we’ll follow the Red Bull route, but we’ll have to be 100% sure, because to make that type of bodywork work, you need a new chassis and new suspension. It’s not that easy”.