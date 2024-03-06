Market in turmoil

In parallel with the challenges on the track and the 'soap opera' within the Red Bull team, this start to the 2024 season is bringing with it numerous speculations on the pilot market. Inevitable considering that the sensational announcement of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari starting from next year has left a coveted seat like that of the Mercedes.

Of course the silver arrows are no longer those of the beginning of the hybrid era, capable of dominating the championships at will, but it is still one of the top three realities of the Circus, with economic capabilities such as to always make it a potential contender for the title. Toto Wolff will therefore be the deus ex machina of this driver market, as confirmed by the many rumors that bring various drivers closer to the seat that belonged to Lewis Hamilton for many years.

Toto's plan

Those who know well how these negotiations work are Gunther Steiner, former Haas team principal who this year has 'recycled' himself in the role of valuable television commentator following F1. The manager from Bolzano knows the market dynamics well and, by intervening in Sky Sports F1explained what could be the Wolff's next moves. Indeed, better said, the next 'non-moves', because the Mercedes team principal's trump card could be wait-and-see.

“I think Toto is in a very good position – Steiner underlined – Why nothing will move until he moves. In his place I would wait, exactly like he is doing”. According to the former number one on the Haas wall, the chances of 'our' Andrea Kimi Antonelli to land in the Brackley stable are concrete: “He has been a protégé of Mercedes for I don't know how many years. So they have time to see how he does in F2. Perhaps he is a talent like Max Verstappen, who moved directly from the old Formula 3 to F1“.

Antonelli, concrete option

“If Kimi is able to do the same – concluded Steiner – then I think Toto can accept the bet because he is more or less the same age. Otherwise, you can choose among the more experienced pilots Without a contract. He won't be in a hurry because none of them will move first, why would they?”. In the background, meanwhile, the sensational remains alive Verstappen suggestionwhose future is dangerously linked to the resolution of internal tensions at Red Bull.