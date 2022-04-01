The real, big surprise of the start of the 2022 season in Formula 1 has a name and a surname: Kevin Magnussen. The Haas Dane, who up until two weeks before the start of the World Championship was nowhere near the thought of competing again in the Circus, has signed two points in the first two races of the year and is now in eighth place of the world ranking. Even in his first race of the year – after 15 months of absence from the category – Magnussen collected a sensational fifth position in Bahrain, equaling his best result ever with the US team. All for the unbridled joy of his team principal, Gunther Steinerwho in the past had had a stormy relationship with the native of Roskilde.

A whole year of ‘detoxification’ from F1, however, seems to have been good for K-Mag, who is back more motivated, wiser and faster than before. Obviously, the regulatory revolution, which helped Haas bridge the gap with the other teams, also contributed. But according to Steiner, today’s Magnussen is a better rider than the one he left in 2020: “The American parenthesis? Yes, of course it didn’t hurt him. Obviously it has matured. He was out of Formula 1 and when you are out of Formula 1 you realize what you have lost. Returning there was something I don’t think he expected “, said the manager from Bolzano, as reported by the official F1 website. The team principal is also convinced that having a much younger boxing mate than him has further empowered the Dane.

“It is simply more mature – concluded Steiner – he has a younger teammate and he can be kind of a father figure in a way. Even him [Magnussen] obviously he is very young, we never forget that he is 29 years old. But I think he has matured in the last year and he realized how good it was to be in F1 ″.