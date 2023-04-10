Steiner-Schumacher, a difficult relationship

In the 2022 season the many accidents remedied by Mick Schumacher had made the Haas team principal lose his temper, Gunther Steiner, who hadn’t missed an opportunity to criticize him even in front of journalists. The decision not to renew his contract therefore seemed widely announced, with the young German driver who recycled himself as the third driver of Mercedes and the American team who welcomed the expert Nico Hulkenberg, despite returning from an absence as owner from three seasons.

Later Steiner ended up in the eye of the storm for some phrases said on the spot about his former driver and collected by the inevitable cameras of Drive to Survive, which in recent years have transformed the Italian manager into one of the best-known figures of the Circus in the United States. The South Tyrolean had in fact defined Mick Schumacher “dead man walking“, literally walking dead man‘, an English term to define a person with days numbered, thus indicating the will not to reconfirm him for the following season. However, the sentence was included by Netflix in an episode called “Like father Like Son“, not exactly a very lucky choice, to put it mildly.

Further reflections in Steiner’s book

Capitalizing on the huge surge in Drive to Survive audience popularity, Gunther Steiner in recent months he thought of write a book in which he recounted his experience in Formula 1, called ‘Surviving to Drive’. In an excerpt from the book recently published by the British of the The Timesthe number one of the Haas wall quantified in “2 million dollars” the account of the damage caused to the team by the numerous accidents of Mick Schumacherthe most expensive of which emerged to have been those of Saudi Arabia, Monte Carlo and Japan.

Precisely to what happened during the Suzuka 2022 Free Practice 1, when the German driver lost control of his single-seater in the lap following the starting practice at the end of the session, Steiner dedicated a part of his story. The Italian thus recalled the incident, using rather clear words: “It happened on the motherfucking ride back! In the in-lap! It was very wet, but nobody else managed to destroy a car on the return lap. I can’t deal with a driver who is unable to bring the undamaged car back to the pits in one slow lap, it’s just ridiculous. How many people could I have hired with $700,000?“, the manager blurted out, implying the amount paid for the repairs of that single accident.