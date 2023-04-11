Formula 1 between history and future

Over the weekend in Melbourne, Max Verstappen he threatened to withdraw from Formula 1 if the Circus continued to look for perhaps innovative solutions that went against his DNA in order to reward the show at all costs. From the trend of the weekend, it seems that the top management of Formula 1 did not pay much attention to the warning of the Dutchman, who indeed won, but with the thrill of the final red flag that shuffled the cards on the table when everything seemed set towards his 37th career win.

We may or may not agree on the final interruption, it is certain that the message that could pass is that of a Formula 1 that forces some decisions to call into question the single race and make Red Bull’s dominance less evident. According to Gunther Steinerthis would be a drift absolutely to be avoided.

Steiner’s words

“Lo sport is the main thing we have to safeguard. The show is secondary but I believe it will sort itself out and we have a good contest going on with Checo and Max which doesn’t appear to be without sparks”, said the South Tyrolean in Melbourne, as reported Autosport. “I would say that currently the rules work. Obviously At the moment Red Bull has an advantage, but I wouldn’t say they will keep it for the next 20 races. At least I wouldn’t be so sure, everyone will catch up, hoping to find out how Red Bull got this lead, can they copy or do something similar“.

The budget question

“It should also not be forgotten that Red Bull has received the penalty for the budget cap e can do less wind tunnel development this yearso in theory it can’t advance much anymore“, continued Steiner. “He did a fantastic job, so the regulations can’t be blamed. If someone does a better job than anyone else, he has an advantage: it wouldn’t be fair to make regulation changes just because someone is ahead”.