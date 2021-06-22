“I have to talk to the team, at this level we can’t go on like this”. The outburst of Mick Schumacher at the end of the French Grand Prix he does not seem destined to be welcomed, at least judging by the words of Haas team principal Gunther Steiner. During the opening stages of the French Grand Prix, the reigning F2 champion found himself forced to go wide at Turn-3 when he had to react to the attack inside box-mate Nikita Mazepin. Schumacher after leaving the track had to follow the planned track for the return to the track losing several seconds, but still managed to finish the race in front of the Russian.

Mazepin, Schumacher: “I have to talk to the team”

“I will not make his life easy”, Nikita Mazepin had declared after Baku and the attack in Curva-3 was the proof of this. Mick Schumacher had tried unsuccessfully to undermine George Russell by exiting slowly from the first chicane. Mazepin took advantage of the opportunity, a move that Gunther Steiner judged not incorrect: “I still have to review the episode well, but after talking to the riders I would define it as a tough entry, but not an incorrect one. A maneuver that falls within the ‘racing’ ambit of what can happen in the race when you battle for a position ”.