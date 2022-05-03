Formula 1 is increasingly heading towards the first of two seasonal home appointments for Haasready to make its debut, as well as for all the rest of the competition, on the new city circuit of You love me. A weekend to which Günther Steinerteam principal of the stars and stripes team, starts after archiving the last GP of Emilia-Romagna in Imola, characterized by the umpteenth placement in the points area of ​​Kevin Magnussen and the confirmation of a crisis of results for Mick Schumacher: “I don’t think there are any particular strengths or weaknesses of the car – explained the manager from Bolzano after the fourth round of the world championship – I think it’s pretty good all round. Obviously, in the main race at Imola, we didn’t behave as we would have liked, so we need to look at the data and see how maybe we can make the tires work better and start again. In general the car is goodwe just have to keep working hard and get more points ”.

The first opportunity to be able to redeem themselves from a not entirely satisfactory result such as the one in Imola is therefore represented by the stage in Miami, even more significant for Haas precisely due to the presence of the home crowd in the stands of the Miami International Autodromelocated near the Hard Rock Stadium: “It’s always exciting to run indoorsmoreover for the first of the two appointments scheduled this year – said the team principal of the only US team on the track – and even more special is the awareness of racing closer to our headquarters in North Carolina. The spectacle surrounding the race will be a great addition, and it will make sport even more valuablebut the main event will always remain the race ”.

In conclusion, Steiner also emphasized the strong commercial impact that this event will reserve for the F1 environment, which, after the great growth in popularity in the USA, will extend its presence in the country in view of the next season with the addition of the Las Vegas GP: “There has been a significant increase in interest in partnerships and sponsorships – finished the team principal – now we can take some time to go ahead and see how it all works out, but for sure, having the race in Miami and Las Vegas next year will help all this phenomenon. We are not in a hurry, but F1 is in a good position at the moment ”.